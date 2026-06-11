José Andrés' Olive-Oil Fried Eggs and Potatoes
-
-
- Share via
The eggs served at the restaurant Venta el Toro, in the little hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera, are part of a family of egg dishes either called huevos estrellados or huevos rotos that I absolutely love. Venta el Toro, run by the Esquivel Gallardo family, makes the perfect eggs — poached in olive oil — served over soft-fried potatoes and topped with morcilla, almuerzo campero (stewed pork), chorizo, jamón and sautéed onions. You could pick one or two if you want, but I love them all together! At Casa Lucio, a famous historic restaurant in Madrid, they add jamón or chistorra, and break the yolks (“rotos” means “broken”). At home you can choose how you want to top them, and whether or not you want to make the yolks rotos. We eat these huevos for lunch, because they’re heavy enough to satisfy for a few hours — I love to drink a beer or a glass of Manzanilla with them, right before a little afternoon rest.
Peel the potatoes, then cut in half lengthwise. Cut each half into ¼-inch-thick sticks. Rinse in cold water and pat dry.
Heat the olive oil to 200 degrees in a large, deep saucepan. Add the potatoes and cook until soft but not falling apart, 8 to 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the fried potatoes with a slotted spoon or spatula to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Keep the oil warm in the saucepan over low heat.
Add 2 tablespoons of the warm olive oil to a large sauté pan set over medium-low heat, add the onions, and sauté for 10 minutes until translucent and beginning to soften. Turn the heat to low and keep warm, stirring occasionally to keep the onions from browning.
Increase the heat under the large saucepan until the oil reaches 350 degrees. Return the potatoes to the hot oil and continue to fry until golden and lightly crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. (Don’t let the potatoes fry too long! They should be softer than French fries.) Transfer the potatoes to a paper-towel-lined tray to drain, season with salt and keep warm. Keep the oil warm in the saucepan over low heat.
Add 2 tablespoons of the warm olive oil to a small 8-inch nonstick sauté pan set over medium-low heat. Put the morcilla and chorizo slices in the pan and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer the sausages to the pan with the onions and keep warm.
Wipe out the sauté pan with a paper towel to remove the oils from the sausages and transfer ¼ cup of the warm oil from the potatoes to the pan. Heat the oil to 275 degrees. Crack one egg into a small bowl and a second egg into another bowl.
Carefully slide the eggs into the hot oil and season each egg with a little salt. Allow the whites to set slightly, then carefully spoon the hot oil over the eggs, basting them two or three times. Continue to baste the eggs with hot oil for about 30 seconds until the whites are set and no longer transparent. Transfer each egg with a spatula to a paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining two eggs, making sure the oil stays at around 275 degrees.
To serve, spread the fried potatoes on a serving platter and top with the fried eggs. Place the slices of morcilla and chorizo around the platter and top with slices of jamón and sauteed onions.