José Andrés' Olive-Oil Fried Eggs and Potatoes

The eggs served at the restaurant Venta el Toro, in the little hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera, are part of a family of egg dishes either called huevos estrellados or huevos rotos that I absolutely love. Venta el Toro, run by the Esquivel Gallardo family, makes the perfect eggs — poached in olive oil — served over soft-fried potatoes and topped with morcilla, almuerzo campero (stewed pork), chorizo, jamón and sautéed onions. You could pick one or two if you want, but I love them all together! At Casa Lucio, a famous historic restaurant in Madrid, they add jamón or chistorra, and break the yolks (“rotos” means “broken”). At home you can choose how you want to top them, and whether or not you want to make the yolks rotos. We eat these huevos for lunch, because they’re heavy enough to satisfy for a few hours — I love to drink a beer or a glass of Manzanilla with them, right before a little afternoon rest.