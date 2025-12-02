Jyan Isaac's Milk Bread

Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the cooled yudane, flour, honey, milk and yeast mixture, milk powder and salt. Mix on low speed to combine. Continue mixing on low-medium speed until the dough is smooth, about 3 minutes. Add the butter and mix on medium speed until the dough is very elastic, smooth and pliable, 10 to 12 minutes. To test for elasticity, take a small piece of the dough and gently stretch it between your fingers until it becomes thin enough to see light through it without tearing.