La Copine's Lemon Polenta Cake

This is the cake that came before, and inspired, our chocolate almond cake. It is bright, lemony and reminiscent of a moist lemon pound cake mixed with a touch of cornbread. The almond meal and corn flour give amazing tenderness and moisture with a delightful toasted-corn polenta aroma. We add lemon zest to the cake batter and make a tart lemon glaze to drizzle over the top. It is a wonderful cake any time of year; it feels light and happy, like a golden ray of sunshine came to brighten your day.

Griddle toasting the slices like we do at La Copine will not only make the cake warm and inviting, it will simultaneously bring out the nuttiness of the almond and corn and help make all of the flavors more pronounced. Fresh raspberries, toasted almonds and, of course, crème fraîche together absolutely complement this cake and will turn it into your favorite slice of summer — or evoke the feeling of summer on a less than sunshiny cold winter’s day.