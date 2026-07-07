LaSorted's chili verde for topping your hot dogs

Whenever the Colorado Rockies come to town, Tommy Brockert makes this chili verde to spoon over Hatch-chile cheese brats straight from Polidori Sausage in Denver. Though the hot dogs are available only once a year at LaSorted’s, you can easily make this green chili at home to top your own hot dog or brat of choice. This recipe comes together easily in an Instant Pot. Each spoonful packs a wallop of garlic and onion flavor, and the rich pork is offset nicely by a proper amount of cilantro and jalapeño. Bring this chile verde to a cookout this summer, and you’ll be a hero.