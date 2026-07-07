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LaSorted's chili verde for topping your hot dogs

50 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Chili verde is spooned over a hot dog.
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
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By Tommy Brockert

Whenever the Colorado Rockies come to town, Tommy Brockert makes this chili verde to spoon over Hatch-chile cheese brats straight from Polidori Sausage in Denver. Though the hot dogs are available only once a year at LaSorted’s, you can easily make this green chili at home to top your own hot dog or brat of choice. This recipe comes together easily in an Instant Pot. Each spoonful packs a wallop of garlic and onion flavor, and the rich pork is offset nicely by a proper amount of cilantro and jalapeño. Bring this chile verde to a cookout this summer, and you’ll be a hero.

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 15, 2026: All Beef Flat Top Dogs getting assembled at LaSorted's in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15, 2026 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

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1

In a pressure cooker or Instant Pot, combine the pork, tomatillos, stock, peppers, onion, garlic, cumin and salt. Set to sauté and heat on high until you hear a sizzle. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes.

2

Then close the pressure cooker, adjust the setting to meat/stew or high pressure, and cook for 30 minutes. When finished (the meat will be very tender and easy to pull apart) transfer the pork to a large bowl, leaving the peppers and liquid in the pot for now.

3

Chop or mince the pork on a cutting board to achieve a chili-like consistency. Set aside.

4

Add the fish sauce and cilantro to what’s left of the peppers and liquid. Using a blender or immersion blender, blend until smooth. Return the pork to the sauce and stir to combine and season to taste with salt and black pepper.

5

Top your hot dog, fries or rice with a spoonful or two of chili verde, a handful of a Mexican cheese blend and some crema. Refrigerate and enjoy for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

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