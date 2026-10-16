Look out spaghetti, mutabbal’s the new sheriff in meatball town

The idea of this recipe came to me on a restless night. Mutabbal … mutabbal … meat-a-balls. Many meatballs are made with a panade, often a mixture of white bread soaked in milk, which lends moisture to the final meatballs. For these lamb meatballs, I decided to make my panade out of ingredients that felt more in-line with the mutabbal I was serving them with. I ended up using a mixture of leftover pita bread and labneh (drained yogurt). The resulting meatballs were moist, herby, spiced, seasoned, spicy and just a joy to eat. I had my local butcher in Glendale grind the lamb for me — don’t be shy to ask your butcher to do the same! And as you prepare your meatballs, I encourage you to keep economy of motion in mind, as the meatball making process could easily become messy and overwhelming. This recipe also calls for one batch of my famous mutabbal, so take that into account as you shop and plan your cooking. If eggplants are out of season or you don’t want to make mutabbal, these meatballs are also great with the labneh drizzle, harissa and a squeeze of lime, or tucked into a pita with hummus and toum.