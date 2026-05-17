This Marinara Sauce Is Perfect for Any Pasta
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I have made oceans of marinara sauce in my life, and I have loved all of them, even the ones I have accidentally burned because I totally forgot they were cooking and went on to doing something else. I have come around to thinking of this sauce as my favorite, both for its rich, bright flavor and how wildly simple it is to prepare.
No more sweating over the stovetop for you sweet babes, this sauce comes together in the oven, and is finished with uncooked crushed tomatoes. Quality crushed canned tomatoes are key here because when you keep them uncooked, they’re more acidic, so a lower quality crushed tomato may be too tangy. You definitely don’t need to go buying the most expensive can of tomatoes available for human consumption, but if you do have a few extra dollars to spend, I suggest putting it toward the crushed tomatoes. If not, no worries! You can just add the crushed tomatoes before putting the sauce in the oven and bake it all together.
Zahra Tangorra's marinara sauce
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium to large skillet, combine the olive oil, onion, garlic and 1 tablespoon of the salt and saute over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes, until the onions become soft and translucent.
Transfer the mixture to a medium baking dish (8 by 10 inches or similar). Add the can of whole peeled tomatoes, sugar, crushed red pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon salt. Make sure that you have at least 1 inch of space between the tomato-onion mixture and the top of the baking dish to avoid spillover in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the onions and garlic are super soft and the tomatoes are slightly charred on top.
Pulse or smash the sauce with a fork or a hand mixer. I like some big chunks in there, but if you prefer a smoother texture, you can blend it thoroughly. Mix in the can of crushed tomatoes, then check and adjust your seasonings.