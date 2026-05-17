This Marinara Sauce Is Perfect for Any Pasta

I have made oceans of marinara sauce in my life, and I have loved all of them, even the ones I have accidentally burned because I totally forgot they were cooking and went on to doing something else. I have come around to thinking of this sauce as my favorite, both for its rich, bright flavor and how wildly simple it is to prepare.

No more sweating over the stovetop for you sweet babes, this sauce comes together in the oven, and is finished with uncooked crushed tomatoes. Quality crushed canned tomatoes are key here because when you keep them uncooked, they’re more acidic, so a lower quality crushed tomato may be too tangy. You definitely don’t need to go buying the most expensive can of tomatoes available for human consumption, but if you do have a few extra dollars to spend, I suggest putting it toward the crushed tomatoes. If not, no worries! You can just add the crushed tomatoes before putting the sauce in the oven and bake it all together.