Martin Draluck's Sweet Potato And Chocolate Chili

This vegetarian chili comes together in under an hour and can be adapted with ingredients that you have on hand. Martin Draluck — the culinary force behind the Black Pot Supper Club series that highlights Black food history in multi-course feasts held at some of L.A.’s best Black-owned restaurants — added a tab of Abuelita chocolate on a whim, which gives the chili a mole-reminiscent richness.

Watch Martin Draluck make this sweet potato chili.