Martin Draluck's Sweet Potato And Chocolate Chili

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Martin Draluck prepares sweet potato chili in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen.
This vegetarian chili comes together in under an hour and can be adapted with ingredients that you have on hand. Martin Draluck — the culinary force behind the Black Pot Supper Club series that highlights Black food history in multi-course feasts held at some of L.A.’s best Black-owned restaurants — added a tab of Abuelita chocolate on a whim, which gives the chili a mole-reminiscent richness.

Sweet Potato Chili

1

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion until soft and golden, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute.

2

Add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, coriander (if using), tomato paste, white wine, thyme, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Stir constantly for 1 to 2 minutes to bloom the spices.

3

Add the sweet potatoes, tomatoes, beans and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook covered until the sweet potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

4

Stir in the chocolate. Simmer uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick and glossy. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

5

Remove the bay leaf and ladle into bowls. Garnish as desired.
