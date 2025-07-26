Mei Lin's Spicy Mung Bean Noodles

Make the mung bean jelly for noodles: Pour half of the filtered water in a pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Heat the water until you see small bubbles forming. The water shouldn’t be boiling; you don’t want the water to reduce because that will change the ratio of water to starch.

In a large bowl, mix the mung bean starch with the remaining water and whisk until homogeneous.

Add the mung bean slurry to the pot of simmering water and whisk constantly over medium-low heat until the mixture is thickened and has a translucent quality, indicating that the starch is fully cooked, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a heat-resistant container such as a large mixing bowl. Let sit until room temperature. Then cover with plastic wrap and cool in the refrigerator until the mung bean jelly mixture is firm and opaque white, about 4 hours. You can keep it in the refrigerator up to 2 days in advance (after 2 days it will start to dry out).