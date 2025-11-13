Mexican Chocolate Pecan Tart

To make the tart shell, roll out the dough to about 2 inches larger than the tart pan all around. Fold the dough in half and lift it onto the tart pan; unfold it to line the pan and press the dough into the creases, letting the excess flop over the sides. Use your thumb to pinch the dough off around the edge of the pan. If there are any holes or thin areas, use the scraps to patch and fill them in. Refrigerate the tart shell while you make the filling.