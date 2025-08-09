Moo's Craft BBQ Fire-Roasted Salsa Verde
Michelle Muñoz likes a tangy and acidic fire-roasted salsa to cut through the lushness of barbecue meat she and her partner and husband, Andrew Muñoz, serve at L.A.’s Moo’s Craft Barbecue. To achieve this, she works charred tomatillos, serrano chiles and chiles de árbol into a green salsa that is perfect for making tacos with the couple’s barbecue beef ribs (get the rib recipe here) or with just about anything you can think of that needs an extra kick.
Watch Michelle and Andrew Muñoz make their beef ribs adapted for home ovens and the fire-roasted salsa in the Times Test Kitchen for our “Chef That!” series.
Watch Michelle and Andrew Muñoz of Moo’s Craft BBQ make oven-roasted barbecue beef ribs.
Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and put the tomatillos in the hot pan. Blister the tomatillos until they soften and have charred spots all over, 10 to 15 minutes, flipping regularly with tongs. Remove from the pan and set aside, covered, in a large bowl.
Add the serrano chiles to the hot pan and char on all sides, rotating with tongs, about 4 minutes. Set aside with the tomatillos to cool slightly.
Toast the chiles de arbol in a dry skillet over medium heat, until aromatic and slightly darkened, about 30 to 45 seconds. Keep an eye on them and stir as needed — they can burn quickly and turn bitter.
Put the roasted tomatillos and serrano chiles, chiles de arbol, onion, cilantro, garlic and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until it’s a well-incorporated chunky mixture. Taste and add salt if necessary. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days; you also can freeze it.
