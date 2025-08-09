Moo's Craft BBQ Fire-Roasted Salsa Verde

Michelle Muñoz likes a tangy and acidic fire-roasted salsa to cut through the lushness of barbecue meat she and her partner and husband, Andrew Muñoz, serve at L.A.’s Moo’s Craft Barbecue. To achieve this, she works charred tomatillos, serrano chiles and chiles de árbol into a green salsa that is perfect for making tacos with the couple’s barbecue beef ribs (get the rib recipe here) or with just about anything you can think of that needs an extra kick.

Watch Michelle and Andrew Muñoz make their beef ribs adapted for home ovens and the fire-roasted salsa in the Times Test Kitchen for our “Chef That!” series.