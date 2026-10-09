Make mutabbal, a bright, smoky eggplant dip

Mutabbal is a Levantine eggplant dish similar to baba ganoush. It’s smoky, bright, creamy and rich, and would work well as an appetizer with pita, or as the base for grilled chicken or lamb. This recipe was inspired by recent trips to the wonderful Zankou Chicken in Glendale, and adapted from “The New Book of Middle Eastern Food” by Claudia Roden. I like the long, thin Italian eggplants for this, as they tend to be less bitter than globe eggplants and get nice and smoky when broiled.