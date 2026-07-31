No-Fail Chocolate Frosting

Turn off the mixer, add the sugar and cocoa powder, and mix on low speed until the dry ingredients are moistened enough so they won’t fly out of the bowl. Stop the mixer, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and the paddle, and add the cooled melted chocolate and vanilla. Beat on medium for about 1 minute, until light and creamy, stopping halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Turn off the mixer and scrape down the bowl and paddle.