Pati Jinich’s earthy and forgiving chile de árbol refried beans

Cookbook author and PBS TV travel show host Pati Jinich likes to use pale yellow Peruanos for many of her bean recipes.

“They take on seasonings really nicely,” she told writer Margy Rochlin for a story exploring the growing popularity and versatility of Peruano beans. “They’re forgiving, but still have a distinct taste. They’re earthy, buttery.”

Here, she refries the Peruano beans, cooking them with a few dried chiles de árbol. She also uses Peruanos in frijoles de la olla or serves them charro-style, browning a bit of bacon or chorizo, then sauteing onions and jalapeños in the rendered fat before adding chopped tomatoes and cooked Peruanos.

Note that pinto beans can be substituted.

This recipe is adapted from Jinich’s upcoming cookbook, “Pati Jinich Foods of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers From Both Sides of the Border.”