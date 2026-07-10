Chaos Fruit Salad

I love fruit salad — it’s a low-stress, high-reward way to celebrate the bounty and deliciousness of in-season produce. It can be made year-round, substituting in whatever fruit is available, ripe and delicious. Pay attention when you buy, wash and prepare your produce — make sure no dirty, moldy or mushy bits end up in your final dish. Sample a bite of each fruit to make sure it tastes good and cut each ingredient in a way that is easy to eat while also being varied and pleasurable to the eye.

I am a maximalist, and I like my fruit salad to be a bit chaotic (like a big bowl of summer jewels floating in a tutti-frutti brodo) and for every bite to be different. I try to seek out my favorite varieties, and sometimes I’ll even mix different varieties of the same fruit. In terms of additional flavorings, I’m more restrained. I try to adapt to the fruit — if it’s lacking acidity, I’ll add a bit more citrus, or if it’s not perfectly sweet, perhaps a sweetener like sugar or honey.

However, this is your fruit salad. What follows below is the particular fruit salad I made, which I by no means expect you to replicate at home. Instead, I hope you’ll take the example below as a guiding inspiration to put together your own batch, to your own taste.

Note: Leftover fruit salad can be easily transformed into a lovely baked good. If you plan to bake with the extra, consider omitting any fruit that may not be nice to eat warm (like melon and some tropical fruits).