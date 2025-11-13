Holiday Picadillo With Dried Fruit and Nuts

Picadillo is a general term for ground meat dishes in Latin America. This festive holiday version is seasoned with sweet spices, including cinnamon, allspice and clove, and embellished with golden raisins, toasted almonds and minced candied orange. It tastes even better a day or two after it’s made so if you want to get a head start on your holiday meal, make this in advance and heat it up just before serving alongside your roasted turkey or chicken, or just for filling tortillas.