Pork Loin Braised in Milk (Arrosto di Maiale al Latte)
Heat butter and oil over medium-high heat in casserole large enough to only contain pork. When butter foam subsides, add pork loin, fat-side facing down, and thoroughly brown on all sides, reducing heat if butter starts to turn dark brown.
Add salt and pepper. Slowly add milk. After milk comes to boil, reduce heat to medium. Cover, but not tightly, with lid partly askew, and cook slowly 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until meat is easily pierced by fork. Turn and baste meat occasionally. Add a little milk if needed. When meat is done, milk should have coagulated into small nut-brown clusters. If still pale in color, uncover pan, increase heat to high and cook briskly until it darkens.
Remove meat to cutting board and allow to cool slightly a few minutes. Remove trussing string. Carve into 3/8-inch-thick slices and arrange on warm platter. Draw off most of fat from pan with spoon and discard, being careful not to discard any coagulated milk clusters. (There may be as much as 1 to 1 1/2 cups removed.) Adjust salt to taste. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons warm water. Increase heat to high and boil away water while scraping and loosening all cooking residue in pan. Spoon sauce over sliced pork and serve immediately.