Recipes

Pork Loin Braised in Milk, Bolognese Style

Yields Serves 6
By Marcella Hazan

Another cut of pork well suited to this dish is the boneless roll of muscle at the base of the neck, sometimes known as Boston butt. There is a layer of fat in the center of the butt that runs the length of the muscle. It makes this cut very juicy and tasty, but when you carve it later, slices tend to break apart where meat adjoins fat. If this isn’t a problem, consider using butt because of its excellent flavor and juiciness. Should you do so, substitute 2 pounds in one piece for a 2 1/2-pound rib roast.

Do not have any fat trimmed away from either cut of meat. Most will melt in cooking, basting the meat and keeping it from drying. When the roast is done, you will be able to draw it off from the pot and discard it.

1

Combine butter and oil in a heavy-bottomed pot that can later snugly accommodate pork. Place pot over medium-high heat. When butter foam subsides, add rib roast, fat-side down. As it browns, turn, continuing to turn every few moments to brown evenly all around. If butter begins to become very dark, lower heat.

2

Season to taste with salt and pepper and add 1 cup milk. Add milk slowly, lest it boil over. Bring milk to simmer 20 or 30 seconds, then turn heat to low. Cover pot with lid slightly ajar.

3

Simmer about 1 hour, turning meat occasionally, until milk has thickened, through evaporation, into nut-brown sauce. When milk reaches sauce stage, add 1 additional cup milk. Let simmer about 10 minutes, then cover pot tightly with lid. Simmer 30 minutes, turning pork occasionally.

4

Set lid slightly ajar and continue simmering until milk evaporates from pot, then add remaining 1/2 cup milk. Continue cooking until meat is tender and milk coagulates into small, nut-brown clusters, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. If liquid evaporates before meat is fully cooked, add an additional 1/2 cup milk, repeating if necessary.

5

When pork is tender and milk has thickened into dark clusters, transfer meat to cutting board. Let meat stand a few minutes, then cut into 3/8-inch-thick slices. Arrange slices on warm serving platter.

6

Tip pot and spoon off most fat, being careful to leave behind all coagulated milk clusters. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons water. Boil away water over high heat while using wooden spoon to scrape loose cooking residues from bottom and sides of pot. Spoon all pot juices over pork and serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Each serving contains about: 410 calories; 159 mg sodium; 80 mg cholesterol; 33 grams fat; 5 grams carbohydrates; 22 grams protein; 0 fiber.

Polenta

1

Bring water to boil in large, heavy pot.

2

Add salt and keep water boiling at medium-high heat. Stirring constantly with whisk and keeping water at boil, add cornmeal in very thin stream, letting fistful run through nearly closed fingers. (Individual grains should be seen spilling into pot.)

3

Stir with long-handled wooden spoon 2 minutes, then cover pot. Adjust heat to simmer. Cook polenta 10 minutes. Uncover pot and stir 1 minute. Cover again and simmer another 10 minutes. Stir again, then cover. Let cook another 10 minutes, stir once more, and in 10 minutes, repeat procedure. Cornmeal becomes polenta when it forms mass that pulls cleanly away from sides of pot.

4

Moisten inside of 8- to 10-cup bowl with cold water. Turn polenta out of pot and into bowl. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Turn bowl over onto wooden block or large round platter, unmolding polenta, which will have dome-like shape. Makes about 4 cups, or 4 servings.

Note:
As it begins to cool, polenta should be thick, and when moved, firm enough to quiver. From an Italian point of view, it is least appealing when it is as thin and runny as breakfast oatmeal.
From “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking” (Alfred A. Knopf: 688 pages, $30)
