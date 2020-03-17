Pork Loin Braised in Milk, Bolognese Style

Stir with long-handled wooden spoon 2 minutes, then cover pot. Adjust heat to simmer. Cook polenta 10 minutes. Uncover pot and stir 1 minute. Cover again and simmer another 10 minutes. Stir again, then cover. Let cook another 10 minutes, stir once more, and in 10 minutes, repeat procedure. Cornmeal becomes polenta when it forms mass that pulls cleanly away from sides of pot.