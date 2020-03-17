Pork Loin Braised in Milk, Bolognese Style

Another cut of pork well suited to this dish is the boneless roll of muscle at the base of the neck, sometimes known as Boston butt. There is a layer of fat in the center of the butt that runs the length of the muscle. It makes this cut very juicy and tasty, but when you carve it later, slices tend to break apart where meat adjoins fat. If this isn’t a problem, consider using butt because of its excellent flavor and juiciness. Should you do so, substitute 2 pounds in one piece for a 2 1/2-pound rib roast.
Do not have any fat trimmed away from either cut of meat. Most will melt in cooking, basting the meat and keeping it from drying. When the roast is done, you will be able to draw it off from the pot and discard it.