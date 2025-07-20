Caldillo Duranguense from Wes Avila's dad, Jose

This recipe is my version of a stew or caldo from my dad’s home state of Durango, Mexico. My dad would make a modified version of this at our house where he substituted chile pasado with roasted chile poblano. This was something he would cook up after work for us, at home after my mom passed away. Whenever I cook that or make that or eat that, it reminds me of that time so vividly.

Here I’ve kept it very simple. It’s excellent with flour tortillas and also makes killer burritos.