Caldillo Duranguense from Wes Avila's dad, Jose
This recipe is my version of a stew or caldo from my dad’s home state of Durango, Mexico. My dad would make a modified version of this at our house where he substituted chile pasado with roasted chile poblano. This was something he would cook up after work for us, at home after my mom passed away. Whenever I cook that or make that or eat that, it reminds me of that time so vividly.
Here I’ve kept it very simple. It’s excellent with flour tortillas and also makes killer burritos.
If using fresh poblanos and a gas oven, roast them over the open flame of a burner until the skin turns charred and black; if using an electric oven, broil them to the same result. Seal the poblanos in a Ziploc or a reusable heat-safe bag, letting them steam about six minutes. Remove the poblanos, scrape the skin from the flesh, remove the seeds and slice the flesh of the chiles. (If using chile pasados, simply slice them.)
Set stove to medium-high heat and add oil or lard to a heavy-bottom pan or cazuela. Add the beef, then season with salt and pepper.
Add the sliced chiles to the pan with the meat and sear for about 4 minutes, moving occasionally with a wooden spoon. Add potatoes and stir occasionally. Set heat to medium low.
In a blender add the tomatoes, onion, broth, cumin and garlic, and blend until smooth. Add the mixture to beef. Cover completely with a lid, and let simmer over low heat for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Ladle into bowls and garnish with cilantro and a squeeze of lime. Serve with corn or flour tortillas.
