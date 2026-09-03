'Oops, I overcooked the beans' Emergency Bean Soup

Whether your beans have overcooked and burst through their skins or you just want a terrific bean soup, this recipe, designed for pale yellow Peruano beans or really any variety, is a dinner party savior.

Movie publicist Chris Libby came up with the recipe when he accidentally overcooked a pot of pale yellow Peruano beans, which are thin-skinned and cooked faster than he expected. He’d intended to serve the beans whole with some of their cooking broth as a side dish, but when he saw that the beans had burst through their skins, he changed course and pureed the beans for soup instead. Garnished with a drizzle of olive oil, herbs and a bit of red wine vinegar, the soup was the hit of his dinner party.

Note that the cooking time depends on the age of the beans.