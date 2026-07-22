Rib Eye Cachetada Tacos

Cachetada translates literally to “slap.” And while this taco’s etymological origins are somewhat contested, one bite irrefutably confirms that this dish does slap, indeed. Variations on the theme abound, but this particular rendition was inspired by Cara de Vaca restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. Here, the rib eye is cut thin enough to make sure there’s plenty of luxury to go ‘round the table. If your local Mexican grocer or butcher is fresh out of rib eye, you can sub in gaonera, or thinly sliced beef tenderloin.

Note: You need the fat for brushing only if you are using store-bought tortillas. If you have access to a Mexican butcher, you should be able to buy presliced rib eye. If not, buy 1 pound of rib eye steak and use a sharp knife to slice it lengthwise into 6 thin sheets (or ask your butcher to slice it for you).