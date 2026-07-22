Rib Eye Cachetada Tacos
-
-
- Share via
Cachetada translates literally to “slap.” And while this taco’s etymological origins are somewhat contested, one bite irrefutably confirms that this dish does slap, indeed. Variations on the theme abound, but this particular rendition was inspired by Cara de Vaca restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. Here, the rib eye is cut thin enough to make sure there’s plenty of luxury to go ‘round the table. If your local Mexican grocer or butcher is fresh out of rib eye, you can sub in gaonera, or thinly sliced beef tenderloin.
Note: You need the fat for brushing only if you are using store-bought tortillas. If you have access to a Mexican butcher, you should be able to buy presliced rib eye. If not, buy 1 pound of rib eye steak and use a sharp knife to slice it lengthwise into 6 thin sheets (or ask your butcher to slice it for you).
In a skillet over medium-low heat, warm 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring every 2 to 4 minutes, until golden brown (as opposed to fully jammy and caramelized), about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, on a comal, griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the tortillas on both sides and set aside. (If using store-bought tortillas, brush each side lightly with some of the melted lard after warming.)
On the same comal, drop about a sixth of the shredded Gouda (about 2½ tablespoons) and immediately cover with a warmed tortilla, allowing the cheese to melt and turn into a golden-brown costra, or crust. (Peek at the underside to make sure it’s done.) Transfer to a plate and continue with the remaining cheese and tortillas.
When the onion is golden brown, transfer it to a bowl or serving dish and then wipe out the skillet. Season the slices of rib eye with salt and pepper to taste. Add about 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet and warm over medium heat. Add the beef slices to the pan and sear until dark brown on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes total.
To assemble the tacos, place the tortillas on plates with the costra side facing up, then top each with a slice of the steak and some onion. Serve with the salsa.