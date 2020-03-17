Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Recipes

Rice and Peas (Risi e Bisi)

Yields Serves 4
1

Melt butter in stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and saute until lightly golden.

2

Add fresh peas, if using, with 1 teaspoon salt. Saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth. Cover and cook at very moderate boil for 10 minutes. Stir in rice, parsley and remaining 1/2 cup broth. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente, tender but firm to bite. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.
(If using thawed frozen peas, add peas and 1 teaspoon salt and saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth and bring to boil. Add rice and parsley. Stir. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.)

3

Just before serving, mix in cheese. .

This dish demands flavor and delicacy of homemade broth. If using store-bought broth, use canned chicken broth in following proportions:

For fresh peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 1/2 cups water.

For frozen peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 cups water.

From Marcella Hazan’s “Classic Italian Cooking” (Alfred A. Knopf: 1976, $25).
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes