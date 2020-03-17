Rice and Peas (Risi e Bisi)

Add fresh peas, if using, with 1 teaspoon salt. Saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth. Cover and cook at very moderate boil for 10 minutes. Stir in rice, parsley and remaining 1/2 cup broth. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente, tender but firm to bite. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.

(If using thawed frozen peas, add peas and 1 teaspoon salt and saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth and bring to boil. Add rice and parsley. Stir. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.)