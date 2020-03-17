“Risi e bisi is not risotto with peas. It is a soup, although a very thick one. Some cooks make it thick enough to eat with a fork, but it is at its best when it is fairly runny, with just enough liquid to require a spoon.”
Rice and Peas (Risi e Bisi)
Yields Serves 4
1
Melt butter in stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and saute until lightly golden.
2
Add fresh peas, if using, with 1 teaspoon salt. Saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth. Cover and cook at very moderate boil for 10 minutes. Stir in rice, parsley and remaining 1/2 cup broth. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente, tender but firm to bite. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.
(If using thawed frozen peas, add peas and 1 teaspoon salt and saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 cups broth and bring to boil. Add rice and parsley. Stir. Cover and cook at slow boil for 15 minutes, or until rice is al dente. Stir occasionally. Adjust salt to taste.)
3
Just before serving, mix in cheese. .
This dish demands flavor and delicacy of homemade broth. If using store-bought broth, use canned chicken broth in following proportions:
For fresh peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 1/2 cups water.
For frozen peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 cups water.
From Marcella Hazan’s “Classic Italian Cooking” (Alfred A. Knopf: 1976, $25).
For fresh peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 1/2 cups water.
For frozen peas, 1 cup broth mixed with 2 cups water.
From Marcella Hazan’s “Classic Italian Cooking” (Alfred A. Knopf: 1976, $25).
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.