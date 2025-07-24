'Rufus Hash' Raw Dog Food Blend
Warning: Your dog will not live forever. To try to maximize their health and happiness while you are fortunate to have them prancing along by your side, I share with you one of Rufus’ favorite recipes as a jumping-off point. You’ll land on what your dog likes, and what works for you. I prepare — or used to prepare — this in a big batch (you can freeze some of it), then scoop out a cupful for each meal. Stir in some boiling bone broth or water, to take off the chill, because that’s what I would have wanted for myself.
Note: You can use 5 pounds of pet food grind with organ meats instead of 3 pounds of ground meat and 2 pounds of chopped organ meat.
Rufus Hash
Combine the ground meat, chopped organ meat, bone meal, broccoli and sweet potato. Stir it all together. Package in several containers. Refrigerate enough for 2 days and freeze the rest. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator.
