'Rufus Hash' Raw Dog Food Blend

25 minutes
Makes about 3 quarts
A bowl of raw dog food blend with raw meat and organs and steamed broccoli and sweet potatoes.
(Anne Fishbein / For The Times)
By Carolynn Carreño

Warning: Your dog will not live forever. To try to maximize their health and happiness while you are fortunate to have them prancing along by your side, I share with you one of Rufus’ favorite recipes as a jumping-off point. You’ll land on what your dog likes, and what works for you. I prepare — or used to prepare — this in a big batch (you can freeze some of it), then scoop out a cupful for each meal. Stir in some boiling bone broth or water, to take off the chill, because that’s what I would have wanted for myself.

Note: You can use 5 pounds of pet food grind with organ meats instead of 3 pounds of ground meat and 2 pounds of chopped organ meat.

Read: Can Rufus’ dog food make him live forever?

Rufus Hash

1

Combine the ground meat, chopped organ meat, bone meal, broccoli and sweet potato. Stir it all together. Package in several containers. Refrigerate enough for 2 days and freeze the rest. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator.
