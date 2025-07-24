'Rufus Hash' Raw Dog Food Blend

Warning: Your dog will not live forever. To try to maximize their health and happiness while you are fortunate to have them prancing along by your side, I share with you one of Rufus’ favorite recipes as a jumping-off point. You’ll land on what your dog likes, and what works for you. I prepare — or used to prepare — this in a big batch (you can freeze some of it), then scoop out a cupful for each meal. Stir in some boiling bone broth or water, to take off the chill, because that’s what I would have wanted for myself.

Note: You can use 5 pounds of pet food grind with organ meats instead of 3 pounds of ground meat and 2 pounds of chopped organ meat.

