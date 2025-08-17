Casey Elsass shares a recipe from his cookbook “What Can I Bring?” It’s bright, tangy and the perfect addition to any spread of starters. Here’s Elsass on his salt and vinegar salsa verde:

Let me just get out in front of this before it becomes a scandal: This is not a salt-and-vinegar-flavored salsa, although that sounds incredible. This is a very easy and classic blend of the usual suspects — tomatillo, lime, onion and cilantro, plus one special ingredient to make sure the salsa is as verde as possible. But back to the recipe title: It’s because I refuse to eat it with anything other than salt-and-vinegar chips. I know, tortilla chips are already perfect with salsa, and you’re right to say that. Just trust me — a salt-and-vin chip is an even more perfect partner for the natural acidity of the tomatillos. They really make this salsa sparkle with a huge pop of flavor!

Note: Whenever you need a blended sauce to stay vibrant, drop in an ice cube! The ice crystals shock the cilantro and keep this salsa looking bright and fresh.