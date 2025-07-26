Sang Yoon's Egg Salad Sando

Chef Sang Yoon opened an all-day bakery cafe in the historic Helms Bakery complex in Culver City. Yoon’s Helms Bakery is 14,000 square feet of baked goods (pies by the slice, cakes, cookies, sourdough loaves and more), snacks, coffee, soft drinks, packaged takeout items, a hot-dish lunch menu and sandwiches. This one — a recipe for his take on the egg salad sandwich — is inspired by the kind of sandos you find at convenience stores in Japan, as well as the Jewish deli version.

Get out two pots for boiling eggs. One pot is for 10-minute eggs, and the other is for 8-minute eggs. The softer-boiled eggs and their jammy yolks are featured split open in the middle of the sandwich, served on slices of fluffy milk bread with their crusts cut off.

Yoon has a couple of flavor-producing tricks, including onion powder, chicken bouillon powder and, yes, MSG, for extra tasty egg salad.