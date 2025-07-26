Sang Yoon's Egg Salad Sando
-
-
- Share via
Chef Sang Yoon opened an all-day bakery cafe in the historic Helms Bakery complex in Culver City. Yoon’s Helms Bakery is 14,000 square feet of baked goods (pies by the slice, cakes, cookies, sourdough loaves and more), snacks, coffee, soft drinks, packaged takeout items, a hot-dish lunch menu and sandwiches. This one — a recipe for his take on the egg salad sandwich — is inspired by the kind of sandos you find at convenience stores in Japan, as well as the Jewish deli version.
Get out two pots for boiling eggs. One pot is for 10-minute eggs, and the other is for 8-minute eggs. The softer-boiled eggs and their jammy yolks are featured split open in the middle of the sandwich, served on slices of fluffy milk bread with their crusts cut off.
Yoon has a couple of flavor-producing tricks, including onion powder, chicken bouillon powder and, yes, MSG, for extra tasty egg salad.
Bring two medium pots of water to a boil. Add six of the eggs to one pot; add the remaining four eggs to the other. Boil the pot of six eggs for 10 minutes, and boil the pot with four eggs for 8 minutes.
While the eggs are boiling, prepare two large bowls of ice water. When the eggs have boiled, put the 8- and 10-minute eggs in separate bowls of ice water to stop the cooking process.
Immediately peel the eggs. use the back of a spoon to lightly crack the eggs all over; this should make them easy to peel. Cut the 8-minute eggs in half vertically and set aside.
Roughly chop the 10-minute eggs and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the mayonnaise and mix gently. The mixture should be creamy (think soft ice cream); add more mayonnaise as desired. Gently stir in the onion powder, dry mustard, chicken bouillon powder, green onion and/or celery, white pepper, salt and MSG. Set aside.
Trim the crusts off the bread using a serrated knife. Add about 1/2 cup of the egg salad to each of four of the slices of bread and spread evenly. On top of each, arrange two halves of 8-minute eggs, yolk side down, in the center and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Using a small spatula, smear a little bit more of the egg salad on top of the halved eggs and place the other slice of bread on top for your sandwich. Cut the sandwich in half so that you’re cutting through the egg halves to expose the yolks. Serve immediately.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.