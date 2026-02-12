Santa Canela's Fall-in-Love Wedding Cookies
Powdered sugar-coated wedding cookies, named for their appearances at marriage gatherings around the world, are a welcome addition to any celebration. They also make fantastic gifts, whether for holiday cookie boxes or a Valentine’s Day show of homemade love. Sometimes they go by other names — polvorones, pastelitas de boda — and have many sweet cousins. Italian wedding cookies, for instance, are often made with almonds. With walnuts or pecans, they might be called Russian tea cakes or snowballs. Ellen Ramos, who is the talented baker behind Highland Park’s popular Santa Canela, likes to use pecans for her Mexican wedding cookies and then she adds a pumpkin spice curveball that give her cookies a comforting finish.
You can use any pumpkin spice blend from your favorite market, but Ramos also shared the recipe to her special spice mix. In addition to cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, black pepper and ginger, she uses burnt corn husk powder (a good way to use corn husks after unwrapping tamales), which adds a subtly smoky note to the cookies. But even if you skip the corn husk powder, the pumpkin spice will make your cookies impossible to stop eating.
Watch how Ramos made the cookies when she came to the Times Test Kitchen to show us the recipe.
Ellen Ramos' Santa Canela Pumpkin Spice Mix
If using burnt corn husk powder, char dried corn husks in oven at 400 degrees with the fan on until husks are dark brown or black, about 15 minutes, checking every 5 minutes.
Once the husks are charred, let them cool. In small batches, pulverize the charred husks in a spice grinder until it forms a powder. Corn husk powder can be stored separately for up to 3 months.
To make the spice mix, combine burnt corn husk powder, cinnamon, ground ginger, black pepper, ground cloves, ground nutmeg and zest from fresh nutmeg and place in an air-tight container until ready to use. Pumpkin spice mix can be stored for up to 3 months.
Pumpkin Spice Mexican Wedding Cookies (Pastelitas de Boda)
Toast pecans in single layer on baking sheet in oven at 350 degrees until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes, or on stovetop in dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Finely chop toasted pecans by hand or pulse in food processor until nuts transform into a crumble.
Add butter, salt and powdered sugar to bowl of stand mixer with paddle attachment and cream together until smooth.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the crumbled pecans and the pumpkin spice mix. Combine in mixer until well-blended and scrape down the sides of the bowl again.
Add the flour and mix on low speed until combined.
Using a small ice cream scoop to form each cookie, spoon the dough in rounds onto a cookie sheet and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Heat oven to 350 degrees and bake the cookies for 12 minutes.
Remove cookies from oven and allow to cool completely. Combine enough extra powdered sugar and pumpkin space mix in a bowl to coat cookies. When cookies are cool, toss them in the combined powdered sugar and pumpkin spice mix. Cookies should be coated twice before serving.