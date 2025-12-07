Sonora Wheat Pie Dough

To shape a single pie crust, remove dough from the refrigerator and roll it out on a lightly floured surface, forming a round about 11 to 12 inches in diameter. Pick up the dough by rolling it onto the rolling pin and lay it into a 9-inch pie pan. Gently press the dough into the bottom and up the sides of the pan, letting the ends hang from the rim of the pan. Trim any excess dough with kitchen scissors, leaving 1 inch of dough hanging from the edge of the pie pan. Gather the dough to form a border along the edge of the pan. Crimp the border by pinching the dough with your fingertips, forming small triangles along the edge. Refrigerate the shaped pie crust for 20 minutes.