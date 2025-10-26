Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate

The etymology of chocolate is via Spanish via Nahuatl — xocólatl combines xococ for sour, atl for water, owing to the bitterness of its earliest uses for what was once an elegant drink in the royal courts of ancient Mexico. Its export to Europe and the passing of centuries made “hot chocolate” a milk-derived sweet drink, warmed, though in Indigenous communities in Mexico, it’s still predominantly prepared with only water. My recipe calls for water and a half-cup of milk addition to give the chocolate a bit of body. Plus, plenty of fragrant spices, and a hint of heat.