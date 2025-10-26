Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate
The etymology of chocolate is via Spanish via Nahuatl — xocólatl combines xococ for sour, atl for water, owing to the bitterness of its earliest uses for what was once an elegant drink in the royal courts of ancient Mexico. Its export to Europe and the passing of centuries made “hot chocolate” a milk-derived sweet drink, warmed, though in Indigenous communities in Mexico, it’s still predominantly prepared with only water. My recipe calls for water and a half-cup of milk addition to give the chocolate a bit of body. Plus, plenty of fragrant spices, and a hint of heat.
In a medium saucepan or olla, heat water until just before boiling. Add the chocolate tablets and milk, if using, and set a timer for 12 minutes.
Drop in the cinnamon sticks, star anise, clove and optional chiles. Stir gently every minute or so as liquid simmers.
Use a molinillo or a wire whisk to break down the chocolate pieces and add the cardamom as the mixture simmers. If the cinnamon breaks down, that’s OK.
In the final two minutes of simmering, vigorously whisk the chocolate so it melts completely and froths along the edges. Pour into cups for serving, straining optional.