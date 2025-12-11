Spiced Molasses Cookies With Apple and Ginger

This is a creative apple-ginger take on chewy molasses cookies. Chopped candied ginger and dried apples top each cookie, mosaic-like, along with demerara sugar for a touch of crunch. They’re almost savory with a little bit of miso and a pinch of salt to complement punchy blackstrap molasses.

Baker Sharon Brenner achieves a fudgy texture partly by keeping a careful eye on indicators of doneness, which is a little more challenging with a darker cookie. One sign: Your kitchen will be filled with the scent of warm spices. The cookies will be set, but the edges shouldn’t brown — check the bottoms for a more golden color than the tops.

Another pro tip: Once she takes them out of the oven, she gives the tops a light tap with the bottom of a glass so that they don’t mound. “I like a thick cookie with textural variation and some body in the middle,” Brenner says, “but I’m not looking for a mountain of cookie.”