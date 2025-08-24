Advertisement

Want to cool off? Make this refreshing suero

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
A glass of lime and sparkling water on a brown textured placemat against green patterned fabric. To the right is one lime.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Carolynn Carreño

A suero is a “water cocktail,” consisting of lime juice, ice and sparkling mineral water, all served in a tall glass with a salted rim. The same word is used for an IV of fluids in Mexico, and the two serve the same purpose: to keep you healthy and hydrated. Use whatever mineral water you like. Agua de Piedra is my favorite.

Read More Read Less
Advertisement

Suero

1

Rub the rim of a tall glass with a wedge of lime and reserve the lime for juice.

2

Pour salt onto a saucer. Dip the lime juice-coated rim of the glass into the salt.

3

Squeeze the limes into the glass until the lime juice reaches at least three fingers. Fill the glass with ice and cold sparkling water. Enjoy.
Advertisement

Latest Recipes