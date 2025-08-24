Want to cool off? Make this refreshing suero
A suero is a “water cocktail,” consisting of lime juice, ice and sparkling mineral water, all served in a tall glass with a salted rim. The same word is used for an IV of fluids in Mexico, and the two serve the same purpose: to keep you healthy and hydrated. Use whatever mineral water you like. Agua de Piedra is my favorite.
Suero
Rub the rim of a tall glass with a wedge of lime and reserve the lime for juice.
Pour salt onto a saucer. Dip the lime juice-coated rim of the glass into the salt.
Squeeze the limes into the glass until the lime juice reaches at least three fingers. Fill the glass with ice and cold sparkling water. Enjoy.
