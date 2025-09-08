Summer Corn Farrotto with Brown Butter and Sweet Burst Tomatoes

Pour enough olive oil into a medium saucepan to coat it and heat the oil over medium heat for 1 minute just to warm it slightly. Add the onion and whole corn kernels, season with the salt, and cook until the onion is tender, about 6 minutes, stirring often so the vegetables don’t brown. Add the farro and roast, stirring often until the grains begin to crackle, about 3 minutes.

Add the wine and simmer until the farro has drunk the wine, about 2 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir in the corn puree and a big ladleful (about 1 cup) of the corn stock.