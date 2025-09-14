Sweet Chile Chicken Lettuce Cups

This recipe from chef Will Coleman’s “From Cart to Kitchen” cookbook is based on the P.F. Chang’s dish that he’d order almost weekly growing up, and also represents one of the first meals he cooked for his family when he began developing his culinary skills as a teenager.

He recommends using whatever lean-ish protein you have on hand. The cups taste just as good with ground pork, chopped mushrooms or seafood. Similarly, any greenery that can withstand the weight of the ingredients works — Coleman suggests doubling or tripling your leaves if using a thinner lettuce.