Sweet Chile Chicken Lettuce Cups
-
-
- Share via
This recipe from chef Will Coleman’s “From Cart to Kitchen” cookbook is based on the P.F. Chang’s dish that he’d order almost weekly growing up, and also represents one of the first meals he cooked for his family when he began developing his culinary skills as a teenager.
He recommends using whatever lean-ish protein you have on hand. The cups taste just as good with ground pork, chopped mushrooms or seafood. Similarly, any greenery that can withstand the weight of the ingredients works — Coleman suggests doubling or tripling your leaves if using a thinner lettuce.
Cook the chicken: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot and shimmering. Add the ground chicken, salt and pepper. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Cook the vegetables: In the same pan, add the onions, carrots and celery. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened. Stir in the scallions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant.
To finish: Return the cooked chicken to the pan and stir in the sweet chile sauce and cilantro until well combined. Divide the mixture evenly between the lettuce cups and serve with cooked rice on the side.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.