Sweet Potato Whoopie Pie With Maple-Orange Cream Cheese Filling

Vanessa Galindo took the whoopie pie and turned it into a holiday cookie — a big, burger-size sandwich cookie filled with cream cheese frosting that’s tinged with maple syrup and orange juice and zest.

The key to assembling these whoopie pies correctly is not to smear the filling across the surface of the cookie. “You just scoop it” onto the flat side of half of the cookies, Galindo says. (And it’s a big scoop — 2 ounces of cream cheese filling for each cookie.) Then top it with another cookie and gently smoosh the filling.

The cranberry sauce is optional, but its tartness balances the sweetness.