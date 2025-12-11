Sweet Potato Whoopie Pie With Maple-Orange Cream Cheese Filling
Vanessa Galindo took the whoopie pie and turned it into a holiday cookie — a big, burger-size sandwich cookie filled with cream cheese frosting that’s tinged with maple syrup and orange juice and zest.
The key to assembling these whoopie pies correctly is not to smear the filling across the surface of the cookie. “You just scoop it” onto the flat side of half of the cookies, Galindo says. (And it’s a big scoop — 2 ounces of cream cheese filling for each cookie.) Then top it with another cookie and gently smoosh the filling.
The cranberry sauce is optional, but its tartness balances the sweetness.
Make the sweet potato cookies: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and roast until they’re extremely soft and caramelized, with juices starting to release, at least 45 minutes to 1 hour. Set aside the sweet potatoes to cool completely, then peel and smash or process to a fairly smooth purée but don’t overblend. Measure out 3 cups of sweet potato purée and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the sweet potato purée, eggs, oil, both sugars, vanilla and lemon zest until smooth and well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, allspice, salt, baking soda and baking powder.
Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just combined — do not overmix.
Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Use a 2-ounce ice cream scoop and portion out cookies about 1 inch apart. Bake until the cookies spring back when touched, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to a rack to cool completely.
Make the filling: In a stand mixer (or using a hand mixer), beat the butter and cream cheese together until smooth and fluffy. Gradually add the sifted powdered sugar, followed by the orange zest and maple syrup, mixing until fully incorporated and creamy.
For the cranberry sauce, if desired: In a saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer the cranberries, sugar and citrus juice until a majority of the cranberries have burst and the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Remove from the stove and cool before using. This can be stored in an airtight container for several days until ready to use.
Assemble the whoopie pies: Using a scoop or spoon, place about 2 ounces of filling on the flat side of half of the cookies. Add a spoonful of cranberry sauce, if using. Top with the remaining cookies to form sandwiches. Refrigerate briefly to set the filling if desired. These can be stored, each whoopie pie wrapped in plastic wrap, for up to 2 days in the refrigerator. Serve at room temperature for best flavor and texture.