Daniel's Tangy Mexican Green Juice

15 minutes
Makes 4 pints
Jugo verde, or Mexican green juice, with cucumber, Mexican nopal, serrano chile, limes, mint leaves, spinach, ginger
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Daniel Hernandez.
By Daniel Hernandez
It doesn’t have to feel like green juice homework.

I recently tried the Hardcore Greens bottled juice at Erewhon and I couldn’t finish it. Clearly there’s a market for torturous green juices. But you can have a concentrated boost of greens and fruits for a healthful diet, if you’re into that, without it tasting like green gasoline.

Greens are leafy, friendly, fun foods that should bring joy in any form, just like chocolate or cotton candy but with the exact opposite in nutritional value. And this is how I take mine: a tangy Mexican-style jugo verde that contains greens along with seasonal green fruits, herbs, a few watery vegetables and fresh citrus juice.

Most of your time here is spent on trimming and slicing. (I feed all my organic raw food trimmings to my boisterous composting system.) The only nonnegotiable ingredient is the Opuntia cactus, or prickly pear cactus paddle. You can get it in Latin supermarkets like Northgate and Vallarta, or at many corner stores with produce or carnicerías. Increasingly, some mainstream markets sell cactus as well. Look for raw, de-thorned paddles; sometimes the nopal is sold sliced.

Some notes:

Avoid: For this recipe, do not use the darkest, toughest leafy greens, like kale or chard. Do not use lettuce. Do not use cooked or pickled nopales, only raw. Do not use any non-green stems or seeds.

Storing: Store in jars in coolest part of your refrigerator for up to three days. Do not freeze.

1

In a high-powered blender, combine the citrus or guava juice, nopal, mint, celery, cucumber, green apple, kiwi, ginger and chile, if using. Add the lime juice to taste and a handful of ice, if using.

2

Blend the ingredients on high until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour into serving glasses or divide among glass jars, cover and refrigerate for up to three days.
Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a finalist for a James Beard Media Award in 2024 for his series on dining and travel in Mexico City.

