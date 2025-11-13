Easy Mole to Spice Up Your Holiday
Mole refers to a complex sauce in Mexican cuisine. There are several types of mole, but this is based on the most popular — mole poblano, a combination of chiles with a long list of other ingredients, including toasted bread and tortillas for thickening, nuts, spices and, in many versions including this one, chocolate — all ground together into a rich paste. It’s very common for Mexican home cooks to start with mole paste and make it their own, adding a bit of this and that in the process of heating it up and thinning it out into a sauce. This version starts with the most common, easy-to-find paste, Doña Maria. If you have access to a more artisanal mole paste, use that in its place.
Thanksgiving Mole Sauce
Combine the mole, broth (or drippings), chocolate, almond butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mole and chocolate melt and the mixture is smooth.
Add more stock or water if needed to form a smooth sauce about the thickness of gravy. Add more brown sugar if you want your mole sweeter. Remove from the heat. (To reheat, add additional broth or water and heat over medium heat until warm, stirring constantly.)