Aunt Angie's Thanksgiving oyster dressing with fried oysters

This recipe is for the oyster lovers and the oyster lovers only. Oyster dressing — or stuffing — has a centuries-long history up and down the East Coast, dating back to the country’s founding colonies, and it’s still particularly beloved in the Northeast and the South. As a child of Los Angeles, I was only introduced to oyster dressing through love: My Aunt Angie pulled from historical and modern recipes and years of trial and error to create this version for her husband, my Uncle Barrett, a native New Englander.

Every year at Thanksgiving she prepares two stuffings: a more ubiquitous variety studded with sausage, apple and pecans, and this oyster dressing for Barrett. Its funky, rich flavor can be polarizing, and while many family members opt for the sausage stuffing, I pile my plate with this oyster dressing whenever it’s in front of me. It’s aromatic with the traditional flavors of celery, mushroom, parsley and garlic, but the use of plump, jarred oysters and some of their liquor imparts depth and a light brininess, as well as moisture for the whole dish.

This year I’ve modernized my aunt’s oyster dressing by topping it with fried fresh oysters from L.A. chef Ari Kolender’s cookbook, “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea,” for crunch and even more flavor. Note: Jarred oysters are often found in the refrigerated seafood section or in the seafood case of most major grocers around the holiday season (not to be confused with tinned, smoked oysters).