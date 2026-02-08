Advertisement

Tokyo-Style Pizza Toast

25 minutes
Serves 4
Two pieces of pizza toast with mozzarella and heart-shaped pepperoni.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times )
Print RecipePrint Recipe
Betty Hallock. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Deputy Food Editor Follow

Pizza toast is a throwback snack popularized in Japan’s classic kissaten coffee shops. The first kissaten to serve pizza toast — milk bread topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and pizza toppings, toasted until the cheese is melted and bubbling — is reportedly Cafe Benisica in Tokyo, in 1964, which is still operating. The key to this version is to first make toasty garlic bread, and I use marinara instead of the yoshoku (“Western-style food”) tradition of making a ketchup-based tomato sauce. Add the sauce and pizza toppings to the garlic bread and continue to bake it in the oven until the cheese is bubbling and melted.

Note: This makes more garlic butter than you will need for the recipe; save any left over for another use (more garlic bread). It will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 weeks. (For Valentine’s Day, cut the pepperoni into hearts, if desired.)

Read More Read Less
Advertisement
1

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, using a rubber spatula, mix the softened butter with the garlic, parsley, oregano and salt.

2

Using an offset spatula or butter knife, spread a thin layer of the garlic-butter mixture over the top of each slice of bread, covering it entirely from edge to edge.

3

Place the milk bread slices, buttered side up, on a baking sheet and toast until lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

4

Divide the tomato sauce evenly among the four slices of toast, spreading it in a thin layer over each. Top each slice with 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Add small dollops of burrata, if using. Top with pepperoni slices. Return to the 400-degree oven and bake until the cheese is melted, bubbly and golden in some places, about 10 minutes. The bottom of the toast should be golden. Serve immediately.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement

Latest Recipes