Tomato Leaf Swiss Meringue Buttercream

With the mixer on low, slowly stream in 2 tablespoons (30 grams) tomato leaf oil. Add more to taste, up to just short of 1/4 cup (50 grams), stopping when the buttercream is vividly fragrant and green but still holds its shape. For an ultra-silky finish, switch to the paddle attachment and beat on low until smooth as still water. Store airtight in the refrigerator for up to 1 month or freeze for up to 6 months. Bring to cool room temperature and re-whip before using.