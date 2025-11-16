Whole-Chicken Japanese Curry
Rich, fragrant and highly comforting, Japanese curry is a national icon available in a range of regional varieties. It’s often studded with meat or vegetables and served over rice or udon. Across Japan and in most international aisles of U.S. grocery stores, home cooking is made easy thanks to a number of brands that sell Japanese curry in both roux blocks and flavorful powder flakes, which dissolve in water or broth.
Local chef and online personality Yakitoriguy gained a following through his educational series and dinner events devoted to yakitori, or grilled chicken, but he also holds the iconic Japanese curry near to his heart. Here, he shares his recipe for whole-chicken Japanese curry, which feeds a small army and freezes beautifully.
Add half the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Sear the whole chicken, flipping occasionally, until browned on both sides, 10 to 14 minutes depending on chicken size.
In a stock pot over medium heat, add the remaining neutral oil and all of the vegetables. Sweat them 4 to 5 minutes.
Once browned, add the chicken to the pot of vegetables. Fill with water until chicken is mostly submerged. Simmer over medium heat until chicken foam and impurities appear on top, about 6 minutes. Skim the foam from the top of the soup and discard.
Separate the Japanese curry roux cubes. Add all 8 to the pot, and stir until dissolved. Simmer uncovered at low heat for 1 hour, flipping chicken occasionally. (During this time, you can cook the rice of your choice for serving.)
To serve, ladle the chicken curry with vegetables over cooked rice.