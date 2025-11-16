Rich, fragrant and highly comforting, Japanese curry is a national icon available in a range of regional varieties. It’s often studded with meat or vegetables and served over rice or udon. Across Japan and in most international aisles of U.S. grocery stores, home cooking is made easy thanks to a number of brands that sell Japanese curry in both roux blocks and flavorful powder flakes, which dissolve in water or broth.

Local chef and online personality Yakitoriguy gained a following through his educational series and dinner events devoted to yakitori, or grilled chicken, but he also holds the iconic Japanese curry near to his heart. Here, he shares his recipe for whole-chicken Japanese curry, which feeds a small army and freezes beautifully.