Winter Cookies With Cardamom, Citrus and Almond
Pale, soft and chewy, these sugar cookies highlight some of the best flavors of the holiday season: orange, cardamom and almond. They’re citrus-y, gently spiced and lightly nutty. Jake Hagen, who grew up baking cookies with his grandmother in Granada Hills, knew he wanted to highlight his favorite spice, cardamom. Hagen says cardamom means the holidays to him.
Inspired by his grandmother’s backyard orange tree, he also includes the winter citrus — both the juice and zest — in this cookie and its icing. Flecked with orange zest, the icing is a zingy departure from the usual food-dye frosting of holiday cookies.
This one’s a cookie-tin favorite that comes together quickly in one bowl. Use whatever cookie-cutter shape you like. Depending on the size of your cookies, the baking time might vary. Keep an eye out so that these cookies are light in color, without golden edges (they’ll be lightly golden on the bottom). The flavors aren’t meant to taste overly caramelized from baking so that the citrus and cardamom shine.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, powdered sugar, baking soda, cardamom and salt. Add the almond paste and butter and mix to combine. Slowly add the orange juice and oil and mix until the dough is well combined. Shape the dough into a disc and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour and up to overnight.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/8-inch thick, flouring your rolling pin as needed. Cut with your favorite winter cutter (snowmen, stars, bells, etc.).
Place the cut cookies onto a baking sheet lined with Silpat or parchment paper at least an inch apart. Bake until the cookies are set and dry to the touch but still pale; they should not look toasted or golden but should hold their shape, 6 to 7 minutes. Start checking for doneness at 5 minutes of baking time. Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for about 10 minutes and then transfer to a rack.
Make the icing: In a large bowl, stir the powdered sugar, orange juice and orange zest until well combined. When the cookies are cool, dip the top surface of each cookie into the icing. The cookies will keep in a covered container for up to 5 days.