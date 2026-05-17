Zahra Tangorra's Lasagna, a.k.a. Zaza Lasagna

Lasagna is a love language, and this one is easy to speak. I like to use fresh pasta sheets, unboiled, as I think it gives the finished product the perfect texture, not too runny, which can often be an issue with lasagna. No-boil dry noodles also work just fine, but if fresh is an option, go for that! The great thing about lasagna is that it can be a huge mess on the inside, but once it’s baked, it will look and taste beautiful, so don’t stress too much about the appearance before it goes in for a sauna. This recipe serves 8 to 10 people, but you can easily divide it in half if you have a smaller pan. If you have extra, don’t sweat it. You don’t have to eat lasagna all day every day for a month straight. Just toss that baby in an airtight container and freeze for up to three months.