Zahra Tangorra's Lasagna, a.k.a. Zaza Lasagna
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Lasagna is a love language, and this one is easy to speak. I like to use fresh pasta sheets, unboiled, as I think it gives the finished product the perfect texture, not too runny, which can often be an issue with lasagna. No-boil dry noodles also work just fine, but if fresh is an option, go for that! The great thing about lasagna is that it can be a huge mess on the inside, but once it’s baked, it will look and taste beautiful, so don’t stress too much about the appearance before it goes in for a sauna. This recipe serves 8 to 10 people, but you can easily divide it in half if you have a smaller pan. If you have extra, don’t sweat it. You don’t have to eat lasagna all day every day for a month straight. Just toss that baby in an airtight container and freeze for up to three months.
Zahra Tangorra's Lasagna a.k.a. Zaza Lasagna
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Rub the olive oil around the interior of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add the water and 1 cup of the marinara sauce. Cover the bottom of the pan with pasta sheets. Spread 2 cups of marinara evenly over the pasta, followed by one third of the ricotta in big dollops, evenly spaced. Then sprinkle over one-third of the mozzarella, one-third of the Provolone and one-quarter of the Pecorino. Repeat three times. The top layer will be 2 cups of sauce and 1/2 cup Pecorino.
Cover the lasagna with a layer of parchment paper, then tightly seal with foil. Place the baking dish on a sheet pan to catch any drips, place in the oven and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and return to the oven for 25 minutes. Allow to cool 20 minutes before serving for best results when slicing.