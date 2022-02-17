Richard Cohn

Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Known as a persistent, aggressive trial attorney who takes a “turn every stone” approach toward the legal matters he handles, Rich Cohn has received numerous accolades for his results. Specializing in complex and high-profile matters, he has earned a reputation for achieving many seven- and eight-figure settlements, trial verdicts, and arbitration awards in very challenging and unique niche areas of personal injury law. These include complex birth injury/medical malpractice and catastrophic commercial construction site incidents, and commercial trucking accidents. In 2021, as co-lead counsel, Cohn secured an $11 million settlement for a 20-year-old man who was rendered a person with quadriplegia after diving into an unsafe H.O.A. swimming pool. He also recently obtained a $1.5 million settlement for the husband and family of a woman in her 70’s who passed away tragically after she went into a surgery center for a routine cosmetic filler procedure.

