Episode 10: What’s In The Soil?

Unlike in previous fire disasters, FEMA did not test the soil in the Eaton and Palisades burn area after debris was cleared, raising questions about whether or not any harmful substances were left behind. Fires that burn that hot through a neighborhood can release a complex mix of chemicals into the air, like arsenic, chromium, mercury and lead, that can seep deep into the ground and into the walls and floors of buildings still standing.A reporting team from the Los Angeles Times decided to take it upon themselves to investigate and do their own testing of the soil around homes that had been cleared and those still in tact. Some of the results were alarming.A Sample of Tony and Noah’s Stories: