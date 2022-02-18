Founding Partner

Omega Law Group, PC

Skilled Beverly Hills personal injury attorney Robin Saghian is a founding partner of Omega Law Group, PC. He believes that the best results are achieved through a trustful relationship with his clients and is committed to personally handling legal issues. Saghian understands that not every case deals only with legal matters and that his clients also face real life issues which can affect not only their cases, but their livelihoods. He knows that personalized representation and client service are the keys to resolving real life issues and obtaining maximum recovery. Saghian obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from USC at the age of 19. Thereafter, he went on to obtain his law degree from Loyola Law School. Saghian attended Loyola Law School on a full scholarship and is a recipient of the prestigious and highly coveted Dean’s Scholarship, which is awarded to several highly outstanding students upon entrance.