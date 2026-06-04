Debbie Gibson Reflects on Fame, Music, and ‘Eternally Electric’

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In an engaging and heartfelt conversation at the Festival of Books, lifelong friends Will Wheaton and Debbie Gibson sat down to discuss Gibson’s deeply personal memoir, “Eternally Electric.” The pair, who first met at the 1988 Kids’ Choice Awards, explored the contrasting realities of child stardom. While Wheaton reflected on the fear that stifled his early creativity, Gibson shared how her family’s unwavering support nurtured her passion, recalling how her mother famously secured a $10,000 loan to buy her a multitrack recorder.



A major theme of the panel was evolution and resilience. Gibson candidly discussed the inevitable shift in pop culture during the early 1990s as the grunge era took hold, which prompted her pivot to a prolific Broadway career in shows like “Les Misérables” and “Gypsy.” She also opened up about the complex process of “divorcing” her mother as her manager. While acknowledging her mother’s crucial role in her early success, Gibson noted that transitioning to a more modern management team—led by her current manager, Heather—was necessary for her growth as an artist.



Gibson did not shy away from the darker chapters of her life, touching on severe financial struggles and a debilitating battle with Lyme disease. However, she emphasized that overcoming these immense challenges led to her empowering “second act.” Today, she feels more creatively liberated than ever. Sharing an anecdote from a recent tour in Peru where she was met with overwhelming, childlike wonder from adult fans, Gibson expressed profound gratitude for her dedicated community, the “Diamond Debheads.”

