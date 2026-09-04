Dodgers Debate: Can this team turn it around in a month?

Shohei Ohtani is hurt. The Dodgers’ rotation is injured. The team is in a fairly long slump and a first round bye isn’t remotely guaranteed.

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Shohei Ohtani is hurt. The Dodgers’ rotation is injured. The team is in a fairly long slump and a first round bye isn’t remotely guaranteed. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at what the team needs to do right now (hint: shut Ohtani down from everything) to get ready for the postseason.

