Sony Afeela EV First Look at the PlayStation Car

Get an exclusive first look at the Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1 from CES Field Day 1. This isn’t just another electric car. Afeela is the first production EV from the joint venture between Sony and Honda, blending automotive engineering with cutting-edge tech and entertainment. At CES 2026, the pre-production Afeela 1 was shown off as a high-tech electric vehicle that emphasizes immersive digital experiences, advanced sensors, and smart connectivity — with deliveries expected to begin in the U.S. later this year. We break down the design, features, and what makes Afeela stand out in a crowded EV market.