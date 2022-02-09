Recognized as one of this era’s most prominent talents, Ryan Saghian has become the go-to designer for discerning clientele and celebrities alike, who revere his raw yet refined sensibilities. He especially stands out for his fluency in vintage, decadent Hollywood styles; his flawless choices in furniture; and his epic use of stone surfaces for bars, vanities, kitchens, and shower enclosures.

Saghian received his Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Architecture from the Art Institute of California’s CIDA design school. His bold work and stylings have been featured in Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Interiors California, House Beautiful, Robb Report, Traditional Home, and Modern Luxury, among other top-tier outlets. Today he is the vanguard of a new wave of millennial designers and has become a social media sensation. His popular Instagram account has over 250,000 followers from all around the world, who are equally inspired by him and obsessed with his design acumen, relentless work ethic, and hilarious commentary.

Saghian opened a flagship showroom, Ryan Saghian Home, at Robertson and Third in Los Angeles in 2016. He also introduced a line of couture furniture in 2014, a dramatic wallcoverings collection in 2018, a top-selling dinnerware line in 2020, a luxury rug collection and most recently a tile collection in partnership with DOMVS Surfaces. Already one of his generation’s most influential designers, Saghian has become a leading voice for young people, who are buoyed by his messages of self-empowerment, self-expression, equality and self-worth. ryansaghian.com