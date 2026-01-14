Advertisement
Episode 1: Rebuilding LA: Where Do We Go From Here?

By LA Times Studios Staff
The Pacific Palisades and Altadena will rebuild. In fact, with debris clearance on track to wrap up by the end of the year, some residents have already begun the process. But for many, the path is less clear. There are a lot of questions about how we will bring back 16,000 homes, schools, businesses, and community centers, and rebuild two beloved and vibrant communities. Can people afford to rebuild? Do residents have the energy or the time? Is the soil safe? Can we build back better, and more fire resilient?

LA Times reporter Liam Dillon joins us to talk about where we are at the moment as residents assess the path forward. How are people grappling with the decision to rebuild and, ultimately, what factors are playing into those plans? Also, Altadena resident and lawyer Kelsey Szamet shares her very personal story about her efforts to get back home to the town where she was born and raised, and now lives with her own family.
LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

