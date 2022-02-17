Partner

Century Park Law Group, APLC

While working on a pre-med degree at UCLA, Sahm Manouchehri decided to pursue a law degree after realizing his medical education could benefit those in personal injury legal matters. Manouchehri attended USC School of Law to achieve the goal of becoming a prominent personal injury attorney. Manouchehri built his experience representing insurance companies and businesses, giving him invaluable insights into the inner workings of personal injury litigation and insurance organizations. This experience was crucial to gain the perspective needed to represent CPLG’s injured clients’ claims against the type of insurance companies that he once represented. In 2006, he started his own personal injury law practice, and in 2013 co-founded Century Park Law Group to represent injured clients exclusively.