Capital, Creativity, and the Changing Economy | Female Quotient Lounge at Davos

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



As the economy shifts from industrial to digital, “creativity” now demands the architectural reimagining of AI infrastructure, supply chains, and sustainable power. This session explores the invisible backbone of the modern economy: where smart capital meets high-tech manufacturing. Join industry leaders as they discuss the physical mechanisms required to support the exponential speed of AI innovation and power a resilient, growth-oriented future.