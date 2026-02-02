Advertisement
LA Times Studios @ Davos

Capital, Creativity, and the Changing Economy | Female Quotient Lounge at Davos

LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact
As the economy shifts from industrial to digital, “creativity” now demands the architectural reimagining of AI infrastructure, supply chains, and sustainable power. This session explores the invisible backbone of the modern economy: where smart capital meets high-tech manufacturing. Join industry leaders as they discuss the physical mechanisms required to support the exponential speed of AI innovation and power a resilient, growth-oriented future.
LA Times Studios @ Davos
LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

MORE LA TIMES STUDIOS @ DAVOS

Advertisement